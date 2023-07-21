Highly-Rated Guard Commits To Oklahoma Over Oklahoma State, Villanova


Friday, July 21st 2023, 1:35 pm

By: Matthew Lollar


DALE, Okla. -

One of the highest-rated high school basketball players in the state of Oklahoma announced that he will be continuing his career at the University of Oklahoma on Thursday.

Dayton Forsythe is listed as a 3-star combo guard in the Class Of 2024, coming out of Dale High School in Dale, Oklahoma, a community of only 186 people that lies around 10 miles northwest of Shawnee.

Forsythe announced that he would be making his commitment decision on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. which was met with lots of anticipation.

His announcement came via Twitter, exclaiming his satisfaction with the decision; “I’M STAYING HOME! Thank God for his grace & blessings + my Family/Friends for their Love. Thanks to my HS/AAU Coaches, teammates & trainer for pushing me. Also Dale Sch./Community for the support. Finally, Coach Moser/staff for believing in me”.

247Sports ranks Forsythe as the best high school basketball player in the Oklahoma Class of 2024.

Dale High School’s basketball team is a 2A division team, and in Forsythe’s three-year tenure at Dale up to this point, the Pirates’ combined record is 62-3, according to MaxPreps.

Dale Basketball Coach Jeff Edmonson summarized Forsythe’s talent and ability in March; “Super player, the best player in the state. There’s nights when he’ll go get 30 … also nights when he’ll get double-digit assists. He’ll find the open guy every time .. so good at making the right play”.

Forsythe will look to continue his development as a guard with the Sooners, as he is set to arrive in Norman after he graduates high school in May of 2024.
