Major Improvements Coming To Mud Valley Road In Tahlequah

-

Thanks to recent federal funding, the Cherokee Nation is starting a major road project in Tahlequah on Mud Valley Road.

The Cherokee Nation said many of its citizens live on or near Mud Valley Road and use it every day, so it was important to improve its condition.

Mud Valley Road is living up to its name, with recent rains keeping construction crews home on Friday, but big things are planned for the 4.6-mile-long stretch of road.

"We are replacing three bridges, throughout the project and there’s an intersection that is severely skewed currently that makes a dangerous situation for drivers," said Michael Lynn.

Lynn oversees Transportation and Infrastructure for the Cherokee Nation and said this road has had many issues over the years.

"It was a deteriorating road as far as the asphalt condition and it constantly needed maintenance. Once we're finished with the project, it will be good for many, many years," he said.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said it's an important step in helping people who rely on the road.

"Anyone who's traveled down that road understands a couple of things. One: it's a really important road in terms of connecting people to the community and to each other, the other thing is it's not safe," said Hoskin Jr.

Cheif Hoskin Jr. said $12.9 million from a recent federal infrastructure bill will make it safer by completely redoing the road, one section at a time.

"When you grow accustomed to that, you may think there's no way this will be resolved, but this will be resolved and what it will do is it will just make things safer, make things more efficient," he said.

The construction of this project will move in phases, with an expected completion date of early 2025.