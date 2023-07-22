Tulsa Woman Tracks Her Stolen Car As Suspects Lead Police On Chase

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman is thankful for her GPS tracker after it helped her get her car back when it was stolen while she was at work.

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy in the stolen car after leading police on a half hour chase across Tulsa.

Whitney Watkins said she got to work at about three Friday morning. She said her coworker went outside and noticed Watkins' car was missing.

Watkins said she realized it had been stolen and started tracking it on her GPS.

She later called police and they spotted it, then the teen led them on a chase before bailing out near 15th and Garnett.

Watkins said the thief broke her car window and used a USB to start the car.

Police said they had to use stop sticks to end the chase and used a K-9 to arrest the driver. Police said the car's passenger got away.

"My daughter had posted it and you know, 'if anybody sees it let me know,' and it blew up real big on Facebook and TikTok and all that. Everybody showing videos of it flying down this way and flying down that way," Watkins recalled.

Watkins said she's going to need some new tires, but is thankful all of the damage is just cosmetic.