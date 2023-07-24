Autism Foundation Teams Up With Tulsa Health Department For Sensory-Friendly Vaccine Clinic

-

The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma and the Tulsa Health Department are teaming up to offer a sensory-friendly vaccine clinic next week.

At the Tulsa Health Department's North Regional Health and Wellness Center, clinical staff are ready to serve people with autism and other disorders at a vaccine clinic focused on back-to-school shots.

They have things like weighted blankets, headphones and sunglasses ready to go.... thanks to the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma. Chandee Kott is the Public Health and Safety Program Director.

"Basically have people come in and really feel like they're in a calm, safe space. Not too overwhelming, not too loud or crowded,” Kott said.

She said everyone who comes through will get a bag full of sensory-friendly items.

"We have things like these little poppy balls, fidget spinners, those are always a big one,” Kott said. “It's just full of fun things like that. So when kids come into the clinic if they do have to wait for a moment, they have something that they can be doing.”

The clinic is next Friday the 28th from 5:30 to 7 and parents need to register online ahead of time, to help control the crowd.

"That is tricky because you want a good turnout but you also want to be able to keep it sensory-friendly,” she said.

Parents can fill out forms online, so they don't have to do it in the waiting room, and have a smoother check-in process. Then, families will go to an exam room where they'll have privacy while getting their vaccines.

"Where individuals can have a quiet space to get these really important vaccines,” Ellen Niemitalo said.

Niemitalo is the Manager of Immunizations and said they have all the required and recommended vaccines ready to go.

"For parents who are looking at getting children into school there are usually required vaccines after the age of 4 that children must have before they go to kindergarten,” Niemitalo said.

To register for the event, CLICK HERE: