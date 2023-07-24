1 Killed In Head-On Crash In Tulsa

By: News 9

One person is dead after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue.

Tulsa Police said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. when officers said a truck crossed the center line and hit a car. Authorities said the driver of the car was trapped until firefighters arrived on the scene. Tulsa Police said the man died at the hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.