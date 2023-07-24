Tulsa Transit Looks To Freshen Up Image, Add More Transportation Options

Tulsa Transit is working to improve its ridership numbers as one of the city’s major forms of public transportation.

Leaders recently conducted a survey to get information to see what the public wants. Now, Tulsa Transit working with a consulting company as a part of its rebranding effort which could mean changes to its brand, name, and logo. The group is looking into the organization’s history to make itself more appealing to riders of both younger generations and the current community.

"Tulsa Transit has had the same logo. We think since the 90’s we really don’t know where our original logo originated from. So we just think we need a little bit of a facelift and we want to keep up with times," said BreAnna Hall with Tulsa Transit.

Tulsa Transit is also preparing to roll out its new Micro Transit Program on August 20th.











