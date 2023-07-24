Therapist Shares Resources For Victims Of Domestic Violence In Response To Tulsa Triple Homicide

-

Domestic Violence Intervention Services, or DVIS, said it is always ready to help people in dangerous relationships.

DVIS wants Tulsans to know there are people standing by ready to help 24 hours a day.

The triple homicide at Wood Creek Apartments on Monday served as a heartbreaking reminder at DVIS, for why they work every day to help people in danger.

"It's like deeply saddening. I think that we kind of grieve together that domestic violence is so prevalent,” Adult Crisis Therapist Lauren Torkleson said.

She wants people to know, they are here and ready to help, whether it's spending time in an emergency shelter, having an advocate in the courtroom, going through counseling, or coming up with a safety plan.

"Leaving a partner and then the first year after leaving is the most dangerous time,” Torkleson said. “It is highly lethal. So planning to leave, it's so important not to encourage anyone to leave without a safety plan."

In 2020, Oklahoma ranked second in the nation for the number of women murdered by men. That statistic comes from the Violence Policy Center, which is a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board said in 2021, Tulsa County ranked highest in the state when it comes to domestic abuse crimes.

"We're doing the best we can with the resources that are available to us. But, when your county is number one and you have so much of it in an area, our resources become really limited,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the DVIS Crisis Line at (918) 743-5763. You can also text “SAFE” to 207-777 daily from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DVIS accepts donations of things like new or gently used clothing, household items, diapers for infants, books and games.

DVIS also has a volunteer program. For more information, click here.