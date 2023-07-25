Oklahoma Heat Advisory In Affect As Temperatures Climb Toward Triple-Digits

-

Heat and humidity will be the dominant feature across most of the state for the rest of the week and into the weekend as a mid-level ridge of high pressure expands across the area.

Before the far northeastern periphery of the ridge extends east, a small northwest flow aloft will exist over southwestern Missouri and Northwestern Arkansas over the next 24 to 36 hours.

This may still allow the tail end of a complex or a few showers to brush this region, but organized storms should remain well east of our immediate areas of concern.

There will be a slight chance of a weak boundary or outflow from the central plains nearing far northeastern Oklahoma early Wednesday morning. This may produce a few sprinkles or even a small shower or two, but the chance also remains quite low.

This summerlike pattern will present temperatures in the 70s through the morning hours before responding to near triple digit highs from Tulsa westward with mid to upper 90s persisting across the eastern third of the state.

Moisture in the lower part of the atmosphere will continue to aid in the development of increasing heat index values anywhere from 104 to 108.

Our friends at the national weather service office in Tulsa will issue heat advisories for part of our region today and will consider advisories daily through the end of the week.

The Tulsa metropolitan area will experience afternoon highs at or near triple digits for the remainder of the week with heat index values from 105 to 108.

Gusty south to southwest winds from 15 to 30 mph will remain for most of the week. Locations along and east of highway 69 will stay in the mid to upper 90s along with heat indices from 100 to 104.

The mid-level ridge is anchored west of our state, but its influence expands eastward encompassing most of Oklahoma through this weekend and into the early part of next week.

Some model data attempts to slide a weak disturbance under the northern perimeter of the ridge later this week with a few isolated storms. This seems unlikely in this pattern, and I’ll continue with a dry forecast.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!