A Pleasant Break From The Heat Early This Week

After a weekend full of storms, the early part of this week features cooler weather.

After a few lingering early morning showers, cooler weather arrives Monday and remains for the early part of the week.

What Will The Weather Be Like On Monday?

The threat of strong to severe storms ended earlier this morning as the cold front moved south and the mid-level low moved east away from the southern plains. The pattern quickly changes and will bring the return of hot and humid weather for the latter half of the week and this weekend with dry conditions.

Breezy north winds from 15 to 25 mph will bring drier air and cooler weather into the state this morning bringing a welcome respite from the recent hot and humid weather.

A surface ridge of high pressure will center across the mid-Missouri Valley later tonight through Tuesday keeping morning lows in the 60s and even a few 50s in the valleys along with daytime highs in the lower to mid-80s.

The surface ridge will move east Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next mid-level wave to our west influences the central and northern high plains.

This will bring the return of southerly low-level flow Wednesday that will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend. Temperatures Wednesday morning may still start in the 60s but will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s with increasing humidity values throughout the day.

Triple Digit Heat Will Return By Saturday

The second half of the week brings the return of hot and muggy weather to the state as a mid-level ridge of high pressure currently to the west moves east and will be located over the southern plains into the Missouri Valley region this weekend.

This will keep the larger weather systems out of the state and bring heat and humidity back to the state this weekend with triple-digit highs and increasing heat index values. This pattern may continue through early next week.

What Happened Sunday Night?

The late Sunday night and early morning storms were severe with wind damage reported across the northern portions of the metro into part of northeastern Oklahoma. Severe winds from 60 to nearly 90 mph were reported in some locations resulting in downed trees and powerlines.

As of early Monday morning, some sporadic reports of tree damage have been received. We’ll anticipate more damage reports arriving later today as residents are able to view property during daylight hours. Please remain vigilant around downed power lines.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!