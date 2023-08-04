Hot And Humid Before A Sunday Cold Front

-

More heat warnings remain Friday and Saturday before some changes occur as storm chances bring some relief from the heat. Afternoon highs in the 100 to 104 range are likely.

Hot and humid conditions will remain Saturday before lower temperature arrives partially Sunday and more noticeable Monday and Tuesday.

A weak outflow boundary is located across far northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas this morning moving east. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning near this feature along near and north of Highway 412.

A slightly better chance for a few isolated storms will occur later Friday afternoon and early evening across the northern third of the state and southern Kansas near the same outflow.

Later at night into Saturday, the mid-level ridge of high pressure will retrograde further to the southwest as a moderately strong system ejects across the central and northern high plains.

This will bring storm chances from the front range of the Rockies into the central plains Saturday afternoon.

These storms will be severe. Some data suggest a small complex of storms will develop and move near or across southern Kansas into parts of northern Oklahoma late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some of these may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. The storms will help to push the surface cold front south Sunday bringing the not-as-hot weather for a few days.

Highs Friday and Saturday will remain hot with triple digits for most locations. By Sunday, lower 90s are likely north with mid 90s near Tulsa and upper 90s across southeastern Oklahoma with gusty north winds from 15 to 25 mph.

A heat advisory will be possible Sunday across the southern section of the state. By Sunday night, cooler weather arrives from the north bringing a nice break from the heat early next week.

Monday morning lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Even cooler weather is likely Tuesday morning with many locations in the mid-60s.

Afternoon highs Tuesday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. The upper air pattern from the northwest will keep mentions for showers and storms early next week, including Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Mid-level ridging will be nearing the state again later next week with slowly increasing heat and humidity returning Wednesday through Friday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!