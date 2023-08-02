Triple-Digit Temps, High Heat Index Values On Wednesday

-

Triple digit high temperatures combined with abundant low-level moisture will yield heat index values from 110 to 116 Wednesday afternoon.

Heat warnings will be required for most of eastern Oklahoma. Similar conditions are expected Thursday before the mid-level ridge begins to migrate slowly away from the state this weekend.

Triple-digit highs will continue Friday and now even into Saturday before a front approaches the state, bringing some relief into early next week.

As the upper air pattern changes, this will allow organized thunderstorm systems to approach northern Oklahoma by the weekend.

This pattern will bring a minor reduction in temperature on Sunday, but a more notable reduction on Monday and Tuesday. Until this happens, dangerous heat will continue area wide.

As the mid-level ridge begins to flatten and migrate away from the state, a boundary is expected to develop across central Kansas.

Near and north of this boundary, organized thunderstorms will continue developing off the front range of the Rockies, through the central plain states, and across the mid-Missouri valley region over the next 24 to 36 hours.

A convective outflow should develop and move into southern Kansas late Thursday evening. There will remain a very low probability for a few scattered thunderstorms near this boundary late Thursday night into pre-dawn Friday.

Most of this activity will remain north of our immediate areas of concern, but we’ll continue to monitor for any further development to the south.

This weekend, the boundary will slowly move southward additional thunderstorms develop near and north of the boundary.

It's possible this boundary could enter northern Oklahoma Saturday morning, before stalling or retreating northward for a few hours through the day.

Because of this uncertainty, the temperature forecast for Saturday will continue to feature triple digits for most locations.

Additional storms are likely to develop Saturday night into early Sunday morning, effectively pushing the front across southern sections of the state through the day. Temperatures will still be relatively hot on Sunday but should be dropping by the evening hours.

Additional storm chances will return Sunday night into early Monday morning enforcing the front to our south.

This should bring some lower temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!