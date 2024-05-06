Tulsa Fire Department Reminds Drivers To Be Aware Of Flood Risks During Severe Storms

When severe weather threatens, people must consider all hazards, including flooding. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says to avoid drainage areas and anywhere you can't see the roadway.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the area near 41st and Sheridan tends to flood a lot, which is why FEMA money will be used to fix the area, but no matter where you are, there will always be safety risks if high waters are involved.

News On 6 has seen it every time there's flooding: Drivers stranded, cars hydroplaning on the roads and even death.

On March 31, authorities say 46-year-old Misty Welch was swept away into a drainage ditch near Admiral and Memorial, and firefighters found her body hours later. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says to avoid drainage areas and anywhere you can't see the roadway.

Little says families should also talk about the dangers of flood waters and have a plan for severe weather.

"Flood waters seem to be one of those things that people don't take seriously often,” said Little. “They don't pay attention to, they think, 'I've driven down this road a million times, it's safe,' but the truth is, even as small as one foot of moving water can move an entire vehicle, can sweep you off your feet and carry you away."

If you do have to go out in a storm, the Fire department says to let someone know when and where you're going and the route you're taking so they can call for help if needed.

Firefighters are reminding everyone to be weather aware, pay attention to public announcements and have a weather radio.