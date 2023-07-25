Emergency Infant Services Offering Baby Supplies For Parents In West Tulsa


Tuesday, July 25th 2023, 12:33 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa nonprofit is taking its services on the road to help people in need, including a stop in West Tulsa on Tuesday.

Emergency Infant Services was in the Turley area on Monday to help families who can't make it to their main office downtown.

Related: Emergency Infant Services' 'Baby Blue' Truck Helps Green Country Parents

Among the items given out are diapers, wipes and formula.

The truck will be at the "Neighbors Along the Line" food pantry from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Charles Page and 51st West Ave.


