Claremore Man Kills Ex-Wife, Self In Murder-Suicide, Police Say

A man and woman were found dead near Claremore Lake in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police said that evidence suggests that George Dakota Gaddy Kehoe, 27, killed his ex-wife Candace Michelle Kehoe, 26, and then himself after a "violent encounter."

A concerned person reported an alleged murder-suicide to Claremore officers on Monday night, police said.

As they investigated, officers said they were led to a home on Comet Street and located evidence of an injury, but no one was inside the house.

Police said they received another call around the same time from the north side of Claremore Lake, and the caller told dispatch he witnessed a white truck sinking in the lake. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted Claremore Police and Fire in removing the pickup from the lake.

George and Candace were then found dead inside the truck, with evidence leading investigators to believe it was a murder-suicide, police said.

The two were formerly married and were recently involved in child-custody issues, according to police. Police said their children were at a family member's home when the incident occurred.

