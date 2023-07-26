By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Indecent Exhibition Toward Young Girls, Broken Arrow Police Say

A Mannford man is accused of approaching young girls in a parking lot and showing them a pornographic video, Broken Arrow Police said.

Allen Christopher Sloan, 39, approached the girls in a parking lot of a south Broken Arrow business on Wednesday, July 19, police said.

The girls said that the man pulled out his cell phone and showed them a pornographic video while repeatedly asking them if they liked it, police said.

When the girls responded by shouting at the man, he left the area in his vehicle, police said.

Sloan faces charges of Indecent Exhibitions-Obscene writings, pictures, etc., and for access to computers to violate Oklahoma statute, police said.

Charges will be forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, police said.