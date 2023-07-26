Flight Delays, Cancellations Plague Airlines Due To Worker Shortage

-

Airlines have had many flight delays and cancellations this summer. Airlines said the biggest reason is because of a lack of workers.

About one-third of airline employees are above the age of 55 and close to retirement, while few are under the age of 30.

Experts said that’s because there’s less excitement for aviation these days.

The invention of the jet engine, aircraft exceeding the speed of sound, and the first Boeing 747 commercial flight are all milestones in aviation history, which attracted people to join a promising career field.

Grayson Ardies is the Director of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. He said since the late 90s there hasn't really been a milestone to keep the interest of younger generations.

"That was the thing that we were hurting for, is there was no real drive to get people energized about this career field as they became, you know, a high schooler going into college or going into a technical trade school,” Ardies said.

He said aviation jobs are struggling to keep employees across the board. Pilot shortages often forcing delayed flights and without ground crews or mechanics, the aircraft can't leave the ground.

To solve the issue, Ardies said the OAC advocates for school programs by organizations like the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which aim to encourage kids to explore aeronautics.

”So, don't wait till they're juniors and seniors in high school to convince them that they need to go to the career tech system in Oklahoma,” Ardies said.

Oklahoma is a hub for aircraft maintenance. With schools like Tulsa Tech offering the required courses to get certified, Ardies said quickly finding employment with a six-figure salary could be the milestone that entices those finishing up high school.

Tulsa Tech said Oklahoma students under the age of 24 who qualify for the accelerating independence scholarship can attend the program tuition-free.