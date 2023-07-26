3rd Arrest Made In Tulsa County Double-Homicide

By: News On 6

A third arrest has been made in the January killings of Tiffany Culkins and Leroy McElfresh.

Tyuana Robinson was arrested Tuesday night by Tulsa County deputies on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder.

Investigators with the TCSO say she was dating suspect Rodney Williams, who is charged with first-degree murder along with Roger Jackson.

Officials say it appears the two executed Culkins and McElfresh at a home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 on the night of January 5, 2023.

Jackson was arrested by TCSO Detectives on January 13 and Williams was apprehended in Los Angeles on February 22.

TCSO accuses Robinson of helping Williams flee the state after the murders.

