By: News On 6

U.S. Supreme Court Issues Stay On Hooper v. City Of Tulsa

-

The United State Supreme Court issued a stay on the Hooper v. City of Tulsa until Wednesday, August 2 at 5 p.m.

Hooper v. Tulsa is a case regarding a speeding ticket dispute between Justin Hooper and the City of Tulsa.

The temporary stay gives justices more time to review everything before making a more permanent decision.

Related Story: Federal Appeals Court Issues Ruling On Traffic Laws On Tribal Lands

In June, The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Curtis Act no longer applies, meaning the City of Tulsa was not authorized to issue a speeding ticket to Hooper because he is a tribal citizen.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said he was hopeful the Supreme Court would overturn the decision. "...if your city government cannot enforce something as simple as a traffic violation, there will be no rule of law in eastern Oklahoma.”

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.