Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern Visits University Of Tulsa Campus, Tours Research Facilities

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern visited the University of Tulsa to learn about the university's latest research.

Rep. Hern expressed how proud he is of the work being done in Oklahoma and said he wants to bring more recognition to the state' cybersecurity and energy innovation.

"I think that most Americans don't know what Tulsa has to offer and we're gonna do our part to make sure they do," Rep. Hern said.

University of Tulsa President Brad Carson also spent time with Rep. Hern.