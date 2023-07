By: News On 6

The US Women's National Team ended their game against the Netherlands on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw.

The Netherlands started the game off strong with an early goal on the US, but the USWNT was able to return the favor in the second half with a header from Captain Lindsey Horan'

The US still leads their group, and will face Portugal on Tuesday at 2 a.m. Central Time.