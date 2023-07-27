Judge Denies Motion To Reconsider Lawsuit In Tulsa Race Massacre Estate Case

By: News On 6

A judge denied a motion to reconsider a lawsuit regarding the estate of a man who was killed in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The Greenwood Rising Museum is located at the corner of Greenwood and Archer which is where the Race Massacre happened. The Museum says since opening in 2021, they have been sued twice regarding its legal right to share stories from the Massacre. The most recent challenge was made by the descendant of Dr. Andrew Chesteen (“A.C.”) Jackson.

In a statement, the Museum says "The continued push to misuse our 501(c)(3) nonprofit history center as a financial vehicle for financial reparations is severely misplaced. We hope this inappropriate legal strategy is over for good."

The lawyer representing the family of Dr. Jackson says they will be appealing this unjust decision to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.