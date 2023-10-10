Greenwood Leaders On The Death Of Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Hughes Van Ellis

People who want reparations for the massacre say Hughes Van Ellis didn't get justice, but they'll keep fighting in his honor.

One of the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has died. People who want reparations for the massacre say Hughes Van Ellis did not get justice, but they’ll keep fighting in his honor.

Van Ellis, better known as Uncle Redd, testified in front of Congress two years ago, recounting how the massacre affected his family.

“Because of the massacre, my family was driven out of our home,” he said in 2021. “We were left with nothing.”

People who worked alongside Van Ellis will remember him for his personality.

“He would go on the Tom Joyner cruises, he loved to dance, he loved music,” said Kristi Williams, a member of the Historic Vernon AME Church and supporter of reparations. “He always had something positive to say to everyone.”

Williams is a descendant of massacre survivors. Although Van Ellis wasn’t a member of the church, she said he would take part in many events there.

“One of the things that he really hung onto was hope,” she said. “He really believed that the city would do the right thing by the survivors.”

Williams said Van Ellis’ passing comes as a surprise, and she is still trying to collect her thoughts. She said supporters of the Justice for Greenwood campaign will cling to his hope.

“We can’t let another survivor pass without receiving some kind of justice,” she said.

State Representative Regina Goodwin said Van Ellis was a proud World War II veteran. She said he was positive and passionate in his fight for justice.

“When you know you’ve been wronged, when it’s been documented for a hundred years, I think that was a motivator for him,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin says Van Ellis could light up any room he was in.

“Two days before he passed away, he was urging us to keep fighting for justice,” she said. “That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Leaders say the fight will continue with the two known remaining survivors. The attorney representing the survivors released a statement, saying in part:

“Uncle Redd bore the weight of and pain from the continued harm of the Tulsa Race Massacre. We will continue the legacy he left behind.”

A lawsuit filed by Ellis and the other survivors is currently pending a ruling from the state Supreme Court.