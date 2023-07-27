Sapulpa Groups Find Fun Way To Keep Kids Reading And Fed During The Summer

-

Summer can be a time when kids take a break from hitting the books, but some groups in Sapulpa found a way to keep reading fun.

Justice Overton has spent the last three summers on the Book and Snack Mobile. "My favorite is Harry Potter books, but it's not in this area, it's over here," he said.

He's learning how to read and loves being on the bus. "I'm seven and I don't know how to read and my Poppa's teaching me," he said.

The Book and Snack Mobile is partnered with Caring Community Friends and drove around Sapulpa all summer.

The bus is a mobile library, and the nonprofit donated snacks and sack lunches for the kids.

Jeremy Lusk is the Book and Snack mobile driver.

"We check out books to kids. They bring them back on a daily basis. They're really excited about coming and getting them and bringing them back, and then they love getting the snacks and lunches off of the bus," Lusk explained.

As an English teacher, Lusk was happy to hop aboard the bus and take the wheel. He wanted to keep kids reading during the summer.

"Especially in the day of video games and other things, kids have so many opportunities to do things except for read. This is a way to keep them engaged," he said.

Sapulpa Parks also came out with yard games and activities for the kids to enjoy.

"They love it. It's great having Sapulpa Parks here with us this year every day, because it gives kids also an opportunity to exercise and read and eat, so it's kind of all in one," Lusk said.

On some days of the week, the bus had art projects and STEM kits for the kids to work on.

"We're trying to really work in arts, engineering, you know all those things together, so it's been great," Lusk said.

The book and snack mobile has been a big hit for the last four years, and they can't wait to drive the big colorful bus around town again next year.