Tulsa Nun Testifies Against Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Brutal Assault

A federal judge has sentenced a Tulsa man to life in federal prison for brutally attacking and raping a 73-year-old nun.

Elga Harper worked as the victim's handyman at the time of the attack.

The victim, Sister Ellie Finlay, gave a victim impact statement in the courtroom ahead of sentencing.

Sister Ellie said as a nun, she has an obligation to forgive her enemies, but said she's struggling to do that with Harper.

She said she chose to speak in court because she wants to set an example for other victims that they can speak out without embarrassment.

Sister Ellie told the judge how Harper beat her inside her home with brutal savagery for hours, and she said he should never be free again.

Sister Ellie shared her story with News On 6 a couple months ago.

She said Harper took advantage of her kindness, then beat her, tied a cord around her neck, and dragged her around her house like an animal.

She said Harper tried to hang her from her shower, but ended up dropping her on her head. She thought she was going to die. She said Harper sexually assaulted her and left her for dead.

She said she has nerve damage from the attack and although the physical wounds are healing, the horrific memories of the attack are imprinted on her mind and give her nightmares.

Harper’s attorney asked for a lower sentence of 25 years but the judge disagreed, saying he has never seen a case like this, and gave Harper life.

Sister Ellie ended her statement in court by saying to Harper, "You harmed me but you have not defeated me. I will now use this to help others."