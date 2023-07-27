By: News On 6

'She Was So Kind': Family Devastated After 11-Year-Old Killed In Verdigris Triple Murder-Suicide

A family is heartbroken after their 11-year-old and her two brothers were killed by their mother in Verdigris last week.

Noe McGee's family wants their little girl to be remembered as kind, creative, and brave. Without her, they said there's a piece missing in their lives.

Reminders of Noe are everywhere in her parent's home, in the doll house she created, in her blue ribbons, and in the notes she kept from her parents.

Ryan and Robyn were proud of their 11-year-old daughter and the type of person she was.

"She was just so kind. That's what we keep hearing. She was so kind and her smile brightened everyone's day," Robyn said.

Noe was Robyn's step daughter, but Robyn said they had a close bond. They enjoyed shopping and working in their garden together.

"I am going to miss all the mom and daughter things with her," Robyn said.

Noe was a successful horse vaulter, where she would do gymnastics on horseback.

Her dad said she was hardworking and he loved supporting her in anything she wanted to try.

"There wasn't a time where I didn't want to get home from work super early so I could see her and be with her," Ryan said.

Now, they said there's a massive hole in their hearts that their little girl used to fill.

They're leaning on each other and remembering to keep all of the little reminders of Noe alive.

"You just put one foot in front of the other and try to remember the good times."