Kellyville Girl Injured After Rock Thrown From Tulsa Overpass Hits Her Head

A Kellyville family is outraged after someone threw a chunk of concrete off of an overpass onto their car and could’ve killed their nine-year-old daughter.

The rock went through the window and hit Morgan Brown in the forehead and fractured her skull.

Morgan is fine now, with some mild concussion symptoms and some stitches.

So, now her family hopes police will find whoever did it, so someone else doesn’t get hurt.

Morgan loves animals and loves spending time on the farm with her family.

She’s lucky to be alive after that chunk of concrete hit her as they drove under the overpass near Apache and Highway 75.

"I was laying there, and then I heard the crash, and then I don't remember it hitting my head. But I remember jumping up and sticking my fingers in the hole and then I started screaming, 'momma, I'm dying,’” said Morgan.

Morgan had a hole in the side of her head a few millimeters deep.

Had she not moved from the middle seat to the back seat to lie down seconds earlier, Morgan might have been killed.

"If she had never gotten hurt earlier in the day on her leg that she's had some issues with, she would have been sitting in that seat that the rock came through,” said Sabrina Brown, Morgan’s mother. “If she had never moved, the rock, the way that it came through, would have hit the whole side of her head."

Sabrina said it’s hard to grasp how their lives could have been changed in an instant, especially when they were least expecting it.

"They could have took that from us,” said Sabrina. “In just an instant. I want whoever did this to think, you could have changed a whole family dynamic just because you were being stupid."

Jesse Brown, Morgan’s dad, chased after the people on the overpass but couldn’t find them.

He hopes they will either turn themselves in or at least, never do it again.

"They see it, and turn themselves in, or maybe some people know them, and turn them in, or at the very least, they'll be able to know that they almost killed a little girl,” said Jesse. “And just decide never to do that again."

Morgan said she’s feeling well and her injury hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves best, which is spending time with her animals.