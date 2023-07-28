Broken Arrow To Use New UV Light Technology To Improve Aging Wastewater Facility

New technology is expected to help improve operations at Broken Arrow's aging wastewater facility.

Soon ultraviolet light will be used to disinfect the system rather than chlorine, a move that research shows is more effective and safer for the environment.

"The plant will just be hopefully more efficient and more effective. The efficiency part of course means that we don't have to spend as much money fixing things which hold the water rates down."

The UV system improvements are expected to be done sometime in August.



