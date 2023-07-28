Murder Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing 3 Women In Tulsa

By: News On 6

-

The man accused of shooting and killing three women and injuring a baby has now been charged with three counts of murder.

Caleb Venson is facing three counts of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and first-degree burglary in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Atwell, 20-year-old Annaway Mackey and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales. Police say Atwell was holding her infant son when the shooting happened. The baby was injured and transported to the hospital.

Records show Atwell filed a protective order against Venson nine months ago, saying he choked her, hit her and tried to put a gun in her mouth. The protective order was later dismissed.

Previous Story:

Man Accused Of Killing 3 Women, Injuring Baby Set To Appear For Bond Hearing

'Absolutely Horrific Event': 3 Women Killed, Baby Shot In Tulsa Apartment By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say





This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.