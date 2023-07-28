"It's A Different Season" Tulsa Man Starts Over With Shoe Shine Stand At Tulsa County Courthouse

"It's A Different Seson" Tulsa Man Start Over With Shoe Shine Stand At Tulsa County Courthouse

-

When you're the new shoeshine guy at the Tulsa County courthouse, you have to wait around a little for customers.

Boston Torrence started work this month, and some assistant district attorneys were ready to try out the service.

"I started shining off this stand about 30 years ago in the Williams Center," said Torrence

Torrence is filling a gap left by Harold Dorsey, who retired after 24 years in the same spot. He says they are big shoes to fill but he's going to try, one new customer at a time. He's noticed most people give their shoes much attention, so it's easy for him to make improvements, with saddle soap and polish and lots of hand work.

He's a couple of months away from 65 but didn't hesitate to start this.

"It's just a different season, I'm still doing the same thing, which I love doing what I'm doing, it's just a different season," said Torrence.

The spot gets plenty of traffic and the County only charges $20 a month for rent. He and his new set of customers are just getting to know each other.