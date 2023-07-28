Couple Gets Married At A Tulsa QuikTrip

-

QuikTrip is a favorite stop for many people in our area, but it now holds a special memory for a Broken Arrow couple.

Instead of filling up or grabbing a bite, the couple got married in the parking lot.

Mike Kellogg and his girlfriend of 10 years, Stephanie, woke up on Friday morning knowing it was time. Putting to a test the “More Than A Gas Station” slogan, the QuikTrip along I-44 between Tulsa and Catoosa served as their wedding venue.

“As far as I was concerned, we were married quite some time ago,” said Mike.

The newly-official Kellogg duo, first planned to elope at the Tulsa County Courthouse this morning. Those plans were halted once learning the courthouse stopped doing weddings last month.

Refusing to let that rain on their wedding day, they turned to The Hitching Post in Claremore, which is a same-day wedding chapel.

“This young lady was headed out of town,” said Mike. “She agreed to stop and meet us here to get this taken care of, and we appreciate it.”

The Kellogg’s needed two witnesses to complete their convenience store wedding. They turned to News On 6 reporter Cal Day and our summer intern to help out.

Once everyone was in their place, the whole ceremony lasted less than 10 minutes.

“I’m glad she told us here because QuikTrip’s a Tulsa corporation,” said Mark. “We’re done so we can go and have some ice cream, a cold beer, pizza or whatever.”

The couple plans to have a nice dinner tonight. They are planning another ceremony with family in California.