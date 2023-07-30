Marina, Restaurant At Fort Gibson Lake Destroyed By Early-Morning Fire


Saturday, July 29th 2023, 7:07 pm

By: News On 6


An early-morning fire destroyed a popular restaurant Saturday at Sequoyah Bay State Park on the bank of Fort Gibson Lake.

Multiple fire departments from surrounding areas respond to the fire, but the damage was done before they arrived.

The fire destroyed the Cypress Cove Marina Cabins and Giggle Fish Grill.

The owner of the establishment told News On 6 he isn't ready to talk about it, but he did walk down the ramp and lock the gate.

The marina's Facebook page shared a statement saying the business will be closed until further notice.

They asked for everyone to avoid the marina until an all-clear is given.

News on 6 reached out to fire investigators who say they won't have any further information until Monday.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 29th, 2023

July 30th, 2023

July 29th, 2023

July 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 30th, 2023

July 30th, 2023

July 30th, 2023

July 30th, 2023