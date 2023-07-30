Marina, Restaurant At Fort Gibson Lake Destroyed By Early-Morning Fire

By: News On 6

An early-morning fire destroyed a popular restaurant Saturday at Sequoyah Bay State Park on the bank of Fort Gibson Lake.

Multiple fire departments from surrounding areas respond to the fire, but the damage was done before they arrived.

The fire destroyed the Cypress Cove Marina Cabins and Giggle Fish Grill.

The owner of the establishment told News On 6 he isn't ready to talk about it, but he did walk down the ramp and lock the gate.

The marina's Facebook page shared a statement saying the business will be closed until further notice.

They asked for everyone to avoid the marina until an all-clear is given.

News on 6 reached out to fire investigators who say they won't have any further information until Monday.