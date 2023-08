By: News On 6

August is set to feature two "Supermoons" with the first taking the sky on August 1.

Tonight's moon is known as a "sturgeon moon,” and will appear 16 percent brighter than an average moon. Supermoons, like these, happen when the moon is closest to earth in its orbit appearing larger and brighter than normal.

The second takes place on August 30th and will be a rare "blue moon."