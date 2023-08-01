FC Tulsa Adds Patrick Seagrist From Colorado Springs FC Via Transfer

By: Drake Johnson

FC Tulsa continues to retool its roster as the team makes a final push for the playoffs after putting together five-straight wins in July.

On Tuesday, it was announced that full-back Patrick Seagrist from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC was joining FC Tulsa via transfer.

“I'm very excited to meet the guys, the staff, and help contribute to a playoff team,” said Seagrist. “It is a great feeling to be somewhere where I am valued and able to contribute to the culture and style of play. My personal expectations are to contribute on the attacking side with more assists and a few goals, and I expect these guys to want to win a championship. The people we have are more than capable of doing so with the right mentality and togetherness.”

Seagrist, 25, started in 20 matches for the Switchbacks this season before the move to Tulsa. He registered three assists and created 16 scoring chances, FC Tulsa says.

Seagrist played with FC Tulsa's Phillip Goodrum the season prior with Memphis 901 FC, where the team secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“It is great to be playing with one of my closest friends and teammates again,” said Seagrist when asked about playing alongside Goodrum in Tulsa. “We had a great season together last year, both individually and collectively, and we hold ourselves to the high standard of replicating that success once again here in Tulsa.”

FC Tulsa acquired Goodrum from Memphis back in May. They are currently ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference and the top 8 teams qualify for the postseason.

Seagrist will be eligible for FC Tulsa's match with Louisville City FC on Friday.

For more FC Tulsa coverage, CLICK HERE.