'Oh, Tulsa!' Art Exhibit Features More Than 60 Tulsa Artists

More than 60 Tulsa artists will have their work featured in a new exhibition titled "Oh, Tulsa!"

Heather Duncan is the curator of the show. "Tulsa is my home so it was actually really inspiring," she continued saying, "Anything that reminded me of growing up here, my life as a working mom in Tulsa, Oklahoma, it just really came to life when we were doing the selection and it was really easy to see the themes come together."

Duncan said out of 300 submissions, over 130 pieces were selected from more than 60 artists.

"The filter we look for with our artists when we make our selection is that the artists are either from Tulsa, the art is depicting an image or a theme of Tulsa or about Tulsa, or it could be inspired by Tulsa," she said.

Whether that is the good parts or the hard times the city has endured, Duncan said seeing Tulsa from different perspectives is what the show is all about.

"We have some really great depictions of the Tulsa skyline, we have art inspired by the recent storm, and art inspired by the race massacre," she continued saying, "So many different themes that represent Tulsa just really came to life and we have kind of sectioned them together throughout the gallery. So when you come experience this exhibition you will kind of walk through and see the different perspectives and themes come to life."

She said it reminds us all how imperfect our world is, but that it is okay.

"Tulsa is not perfect, no place is really, but when I think about what I have seen and experienced as a Tulsan during my time here, I really think we learn and evolve from some of those things."

Another unique part about Oh, Tulsa! is it gives new artists a chance to shine.

"While we do have established artists in this exhibition, many are emerging, so this might be the first time to hang in a gallery like this," said Duncan.

The exhibition opens at Living Arts gallery during First Friday and is on display through August 18th. Admission is free.

Art is for sale during the exhibition with 70% of the purchase going directly to the artist, the other 30% to support Living Arts of Tulsa.

The gallery is located at 307 E. Reconciliation Way in downtown Tulsa.