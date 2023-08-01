'Cool Room Project' Gives Bartlesville Senior Citizens Free AC Units

-

Senior citizens in Bartlesville who need air conditioning units can get help through Elder Care's 'Cool Room Project.'

The AC units are loaned out for free to anyone over the age of 60 to provide a little bit of relief during the hottest time of the year.

"We have about 12 air conditioners in our supply right now that need to go out to seniors," said Angie Thompson, Director of Development.

Thompson was able to purchase 23 units thanks to the community's support and has already loaned about half.

This is the 13th year Thompson and the Elder Care staff have handed out AC Units.

For seniors who don't have access to an AC unit or can't pay for repairs to one they own, Thompson wants to help keep them cool.

"Seniors are the most vulnerable in our community," Thompson said.

"They are the ones who really need an air conditioner in their home for physical health and emotional reasons. In our 13th year serving the elder population and especially with these high humidity and high temperatures, there is no reason why a senior should not have an air conditioner in their room."

People who receive an AC Unit will have to return it by early October.

To learn more about the 'cool room project,' call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.