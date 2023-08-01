TU Kicks Off Fall Camp In Triple-Digit Temperatures

-

In his inaugural season, coach Kevin Wilson says his staff is doing what it can to keep everyone safe as practice starts with temperatures in triple digits.

This includes starting the day before the worst of the heat unleashes.

"Our best practice time is 5 or 6, being out on the grass field,” said Wilson.

Wilson expects the brutal weather to continue over the next several days. Players will be in class or meetings through the sunniest parts of the day, with walkthroughs pushed to later in the evening.

Quarterback Braylon Braxton is back for the 2023 season after throwing his name in the transfer portal in the off-season. He says he feels like the leader of this team.

Believe it or not, the signal caller from down south says the brutal temperatures aren't getting to him.

In Texas fall camp you can expect 105 or better, this is a cool day for us out here," said Braxton.

The Golden Hurricane will kick off its season on August 31st when it hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff.