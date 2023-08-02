Western Portion Of Claremore Experiencing Further Power Outages, City Says

Tuesday, August 1st 2023, 7:06 pm
The City of Claremore said parts of the western portion of the city.
Western Claremore recently had power restored after an outage over the weekend.
Related: Claremore Power Outage Causes Problems For Local Veterans Center
Crews are addressing the situation, but have yet to give an estimated time on when power will be restored.
The city is asking all other residents to practice energy conservation measures while crews work on the issue.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
July 18th, 2023
May 19th, 2023
April 10th, 2023
August 3rd, 2023
August 3rd, 2023
August 3rd, 2023