Western Portion Of Claremore Experiencing Further Power Outages, City Says


Tuesday, August 1st 2023, 7:06 pm

By: News On 6


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

The City of Claremore said parts of the western portion of the city.

Western Claremore recently had power restored after an outage over the weekend.

Related: Claremore Power Outage Causes Problems For Local Veterans Center

Crews are addressing the situation, but have yet to give an estimated time on when power will be restored.

The city is asking all other residents to practice energy conservation measures while crews work on the issue.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 1st, 2023

July 18th, 2023

May 19th, 2023

April 10th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

August 3rd, 2023