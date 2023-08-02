Western Portion Of Claremore Experiencing Further Power Outages, City Says

By: News On 6

-

The City of Claremore said parts of the western portion of the city.

Western Claremore recently had power restored after an outage over the weekend.

Related: Claremore Power Outage Causes Problems For Local Veterans Center

Crews are addressing the situation, but have yet to give an estimated time on when power will be restored.

The city is asking all other residents to practice energy conservation measures while crews work on the issue.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.