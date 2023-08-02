Tulsa Fire Cadets Train For Special Search, Rescue Scenarios In Owasso

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa fire cadets are spending this week in Owasso, so they can run drills outside of their usual training facility.

Cadets are practicing entering a burning building, search and rescue techniques, and how to protect themselves if they get trapped. The fire department says it's important that the cadets get a chance to practice these skills in unfamiliar locations, so they'll be better prepared when it's time to battle a real fire.