Supreme Court Extends Stay On Hooper v. Tulsa Case Decision

By: News On 6

Supreme Court Expected To Decide On Traffic Law Enforcement For Tribal Citizens In Tulsa

-

Update 3:50 p.m.: The United State Supreme Court has extended the stay to decide on a case regarding the City of Tulsa's ability to enforce traffic laws against Tribal citizens.

Justice Gorsuch ordered that the stay issued on July 26, 2023, is extended until 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 4, 2023.

---

The US Supreme Court is expected to make a decision Wednesday on a case regarding a speeding ticket dispute involving the City of Tulsa.

The Court issued a temporary stay on the Hooper versus City of Tulsa case last week to give them more time to look at the case before making a more permanent decision by 5 p.m Wednesday. The court could also allow the stay to expire.

Previous Story: U.S. Supreme Court Issues Stay On Hooper v. City Of Tulsa

Hooper v. Tulsa is a case regarding a speeding ticket dispute between Justin Hooper and the City of Tulsa and whether the City has the authority to issue a speeding ticket to Hooper because he is a tribal citizen. A federal appeals court recently ruled the City did not have the authority to fine Native Americans who break traffic laws on tribal land. The City is asking for more clarification.

Previous Story: Tulsa Mayor Requests Supreme Court Hearing On Traffic Law Enforcement For Tribal Citizens

Governor Kevin Stitt says he’s hopeful the Supreme Court will overturn the decision.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr says the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the existence of its reservations.