Oven Baked BBQ Brisket


Wednesday, August 2nd 2023, 10:07 am

By: News On 6


Who wants to be outside grilling and smoking meat in August? Natalie Mikles from Made in OK shows us how to bring the barbecue indoors, and make a tender brisket in your oven.

Ingredients:

1 beef brisket (5 to 8 pounds)

3 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 onion, sliced

1 bottle of Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Directions:

1. Trim fat from brisket, leaving ¼-inch of fat to maintain moisture.

2. In a small bowl, combine seasoning and liquid smoke. Rub mixture over brisket.

3. Line a heavy-bottomed rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty foil. Tightly wrap brisket in foil, then place on top of lined baking sheet. Bake in a 275-degree oven for 5 hours. Uncover, then pour 1 cup barbecue sauce over top. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour.

4. Let meat cool slightly, then slice thin and serve with remaining sauce.
