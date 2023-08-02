Oven Baked BBQ Brisket

By: News On 6

Who wants to be outside grilling and smoking meat in August? Natalie Mikles from Made in OK shows us how to bring the barbecue indoors, and make a tender brisket in your oven.

Ingredients:

1 beef brisket (5 to 8 pounds)

3 tablespoons Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 onion, sliced

1 bottle of Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce

Directions:

1. Trim fat from brisket, leaving ¼-inch of fat to maintain moisture.

2. In a small bowl, combine seasoning and liquid smoke. Rub mixture over brisket.

3. Line a heavy-bottomed rimmed baking sheet with heavy-duty foil. Tightly wrap brisket in foil, then place on top of lined baking sheet. Bake in a 275-degree oven for 5 hours. Uncover, then pour 1 cup barbecue sauce over top. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour.

4. Let meat cool slightly, then slice thin and serve with remaining sauce.