By: News On 6

-

A judge in Tulsa sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for using a 2-year-old girl to produce child pornography.

Tulsa Police said Tristion Almanza took the toddler he was babysitting to a Tulsa hotel room and took pictures of her.

Officials said the child's mother told officers she had known Almanza for 10 years, and trusted him to watch her daughter when she was in school.