Endangered Missing Advisory Cancelled For 53-Year-Old Man

By: News On 6

Update (7:24 p.m. 8/3/2023): The subject of the Endangered Missing advisory has been found, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 53-year-old man last seen in McIntosh County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas "Tommy" Powell, 53, was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Powell was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark gray shirt and black shoes.

Powell is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and bald with brown eyes.



