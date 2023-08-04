Endangered Missing Advisory Cancelled For 53-Year-Old Man

Thursday, August 3rd 2023, 7:25 pm
Update (7:24 p.m. 8/3/2023): The subject of the Endangered Missing advisory has been found, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 53-year-old man last seen in McIntosh County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thomas "Tommy" Powell, 53, was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Powell was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark gray shirt and black shoes.
Powell is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and bald with brown eyes.
