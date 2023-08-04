By: News On 6

Adults Only 'Sip & Slide' Event Comes To Downtown Tulsa

An adult slip-and-slide event happening in downtown Tulsa this weekend.

"Sip n Slide" begins at the Boulder Bridge right next to Welltown Brewing on Saturday. The is a huge water slide being installed on the bridge and General admission tickets will get you access to the festival, unlimited rides down the slide, and live music all day.

This is a 21-and-over event. Tickets are still available and start at around $42.

The event goes from noon on Saturday until midnight.