Shoppers Taking Advantage Tax-Free Weekend, Low Prices At Broken Arrow Consignment Store

It's tax-free weekend and families across Oklahoma can now shop for back-to-school items, like clothes and shoes, under $100 without tax.

For some families, back-to-school shopping can be the most expensive time of the year, but one business is hoping to save families a few bucks this tax-free weekend.

Erica Johnson and her children were up bright and early to be first in line at Rhea Lana’s consignment store in Broken Arrow.

“I’ve got five kids who grew over the summer and need whole new wardrobes, so this was the first stop,” she said.

She says this back-to-school sale came at the perfect time, and, because of it, her kids will be earning A-pluses in style at school this year, all at discounted rates.

“We get to refresh our wardrobe without paying full price,” said Johnson.

Rebekah Hall is the store owner and says her back-to-school sale is the biggest sale of the year with 75,000 items available and hundreds of families expected to shop.

“So, you can think about some of these new retail items, if they were around $40 in the store, you’d get them around $12, around there, at our sale,” she said.

She says the business is extra good because with the school year coming up, everyone is looking to save some money. And she encourages people to make the most of this tax-free weekend.

“I really do think it would be smart for families to take advantage of the back-to-school weekend. I mean in these days of just higher prices and inflation, every bit of savings counts and so I think tax-free weekends are a great opportunity for families to save and here at Rhea Lana’s, you can save even more,” Hall said.

With shoes, clothes, toys and more on sale, families can feel confident going into this new school year.

“There’s so much, there’s something for everybody,” Johnson said.

Rhea Lana’s has three big sales every year and their next one is in October.