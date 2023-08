By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Athletic became 2023 National Champions Saturday night.

The game was scoreless until the 81st minute when Apotheos FC scored but Tulsa Athletic returned with an equalizer goal to send both teams into P-Ks.

Tulsa Athletic wins the penalty kick shootout 2 to 1.

The team is holding a celebration party Sunday at 3 p.m. at Dalesandros.