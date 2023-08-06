EMSA Ends Medical Heat Alert For Tulsa Area


Sunday, August 6th 2023, 12:23 pm

By: News On 6


EMSA has ended its Medical Heat Alert due to a drop in heat-related illness calls.

The alert was initially issued for Tulsa area on July 27 and has expired after EMSA medics responded to zero heat-related illness calls on August 5.

During the Medical Heat Alert, EMSA medics responded to a total of 58 heat-related illness calls and transported a total of 42 patients to local hospitals.
