Tulsa City Crews Work To Repair Several Waterline Breaks

Crews are repairing several water main breaks in Tulsa.

While the change of weather is a relief for many, it's causing the ground to shift and the water pipes to stop working properly.

Lisa Parker and the rest of her apartment building were without water after a water main break.

"Tried to make coffee, tried to take a shower and no water,” Parker said.

Down the road, Zack Dolan and other City of Tulsa Water Department workers are trying to patch the problem.

"Usually with a break like this we will cut out the bad section of the pipe and put in a new one,” Dolan said.

It can take up to several hours to replace the pipes because they're digging into the ground and removing the excess water, while being cautious of the other utility pipes.

"This one we are having to get a different sized bucket to fit in between the water line and a gas line here,” Dolan said.

Parker was frustrated to not be able to use the bathroom or pour a glass of water for several hours.

"You realize you take stuff for granted and then when it goes out it makes you appreciate having running water,” Parker said.

To report a waterline break to the city, you can call 918-596-9488.