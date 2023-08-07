Broken Arrow To Add New Rose Garden To Central Park


Monday, August 7th 2023, 12:34 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow is getting a new rose garden in Central Park downtown.

The garden will be on the western side of central park and will have several separate gardens, walking paths, seating, and signage.

The project was approved by voters in a 2018 General Obligations bond. Leaders say they are excited to see the work get going.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek shared the details, at noon.


