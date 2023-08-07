Watch: Tulsa Race Massacre Lawsuit Appeal Press Conference

By: News On 6, News 9



The last remaining survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and their legal team, held a press conference Monday afternoon to appeal Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall's dismissal of their lawsuit.

The legal team for Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher, and Hughes Van Ellis, Sr., the survivors, discussed why they are confident the Oklahoma Supreme Court will reverse Judge Wall's decision.

"The facts of this case fit squarely within the common law property-based limitations that have shaped Oklahoma’s public nuisance statute for more than a century," explains Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead attorney for Survivors and founder of Justice for Greenwood. "The District Court unlawfully imposed on Survivors a heightened pleading standard that has never been adopted by a court in Oklahoma. Survivors adequately plead a public nuisance claim pursuant to the definition provided by the Oklahoma Supreme Court in their recent decision in Johnson & Johnson on November 11, 2021."

