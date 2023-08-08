Former Mayors Join Mayor Bynum In Push For “Improve Our Tulsa” Ahead Of Election

-

Tulsa voters will decide Tuesday, August 8, on the "Improve Our Tulsa" package.

Several former Tulsa mayors are asking voters to approve the sales tax extension.

Opponents said the plan is too vague, and a better one is needed.

If passed, it would pay for street projects, public safety, improvements to the performing arts center, and more.

The package extends a current tax.

There was a unified show of support for Improve our Tulsa, from former mayors, current city councilors, and Mayor GT Bynum Monday at the Tulsa Zoo.

"Some of us have run against each other, people in different political parities. But we're all in agreement on Improve Our Tulsa and how important it is to pass,” Bynum said.

Along with Bynum, four former mayors spoke at the Tulsa Zoo. That is one location that would see improvements if the bond passes.

“Investing in our city makes other people invest in us,” Former Mayor Kathy Taylor said.

"If we wanna keep this city to be a world class city, we have to maintain our infrastructure, but we also have to plan ahead,” Former Mayor Dewey Bartlett said.

Absent from the crowd: Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller.

The package is split into four propositions on the ballot.

“I'm gonna vote no on all four of them,” Miller said.

He'd like to spend more time looking at what's in the $814 million dollar package.

"My message is that there's no harm in slowing down, pumping the brakes and sending this back to the drawing board. There's no reason why we can't go and do more due diligence and make sure that we are spending your money wisely,” Miller said.

There is also opposition coming from the Tulsa County GOP. Former mayors said this isn't a partisan issue.

“What we all know is this is not, you don't have Republican or Democratic sanitary sewers, streets. You have basic needs that a community has,” Former Mayor Susan Savage said.

"Let's protect what we've got, both in terms of our democracy in Tulsa, but protect what we've got in terms of the quality of life that we now enjoy,” Former Mayor Roger Randle said.

Only 14 percent of registered voters cast a ballot for the last Improve Our Tulsa package in 2019. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.